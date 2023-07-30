Pregnant Rihanna slays BARBIECORE on romantic date with A$AP Rocky; flaunts baby bump in pink outfit

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are expected to become parents for a second time after welcoming their first son RZA Athelston Mayers in May 2022. The Oscar-nominated singer announced her pregnancy during the headlining set at Super Bowl 2023 by gently rubbing her belly. Shortly after, her reps confirmed the second pregnancy.

Ahead of welcoming their second child, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are often spotted enjoying their time whether it is romantic dates or vacation. Recently, the duo was photographed stepping out on a romantic date night. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on date night

On Friday, Rihanna stepped out for a romantic date with A$AP Rocky at her favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi. She flaunted her bare baby bump in a pink crop top and matching drawstring pants. She opted for a pair of white sneakers instead of stilettos. The Diamonds singer paired her outfit with bedazzled circle shaped sunglasses along with a layered diamond chain. She opted for a natural makeup look with a nude gloss.

Meanwhile, ASAP Rocky also opted for casual attire in a white plain t-shirt and olive green cargo pant which he paired with an oversized denim jacket. The rapper completed his look with an olive green hat, suede beige colored boots, and incognito shades.

Rihanna held hands with her partner ASAP Rocky for additional support. She even carried a water bottle to stay hydrated amid the intense heat wave in Los Angeles.

Rihanna’s future family plans

Earlier this week, an insider told Heat Magazine that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky wants a big family and they are already planning for the next kid. The source said, “Yes, they’re about to welcome their second baby in the space of only two years, but they’re already talking about the next one and laughing about being surrounded by a huge family as they grow old together. They both say ten is the magic number for the ultimate perfect brood.”

The source also said that previously Rihanna wanted about 3-4 kids but since the birth of RZA Athelston Mayers, she was blown away by motherhood. Now the number of children she wants has doubled.

