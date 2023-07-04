Pregnant Rihanna spends time with A$AP Rocky and son RZA in Barbados, calls them "My Bajan boyz"

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spending quality time together whether it is romantic date night, summer vacation in Barbados, or chilling after the concert.

Ahead of the arrival of their second child, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are enjoying their vacation time in native Barbados along with their one year old toddler RZA Athelston Mayers. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rihanna spends time with ASAP Rocky and RZA

Rihanna can be seen spending time with her partner A$AP Rocky and one-year old son RZA Athelston Mayers ahead of the arrival of their second child. On their summer vacation, the power couple can be seen soaking up the sun while spending more time with their toddler.

Rihanna posted a sweet picture of ASAP Rocky and RZA on her Instagram account with the caption “My Bajan boyz…”along with a red heart. The picture posted on Instagram shows a silhouette of Rocky as he holds RZA over his head in the air while they are overlooking a sea during the sunset.

Fans were quick to fill the Umbrella’s singer comment section with praises and congratulatory notes. One user wrote, “Rihanna is living life right .. popping out babies w her man in her mid 30s after spending her 20s being theeeee bad gal & becoming a business mogul. mhm. Love u riri.” Another added, “It is pure delight to see Rihanna build a powerful empire, and now reap the blessings of motherhood with a man who adores her, and their children 🥹 Perfect timing. God is great.”

The Diamonds singer's post comes just after she was seen enjoying snow cones outside a villa while on her visit to Barbados. Rihanna posed with a snow cone while showing off her growing baby bump in a casual black crop top and an unbuttoned denim mini skirt.

