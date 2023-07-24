Pregnant Rihanna twins with son RZA Athelston Mayers as she steps out for dinner; Here’s everything to know

Rihanna debuted her second pregnancy during the headlining set of Super Bowl 2023 performance in 2023. Since then she has been setting trends with her maternity fashion outfits. Also, she does not shy away from showing off her bare baby bump.

Recently, Rihanna was spotted enjoying a night out with her son RZA Athelston Mayers at her favorite Italian restaurant. Here is everything to know about the same.

Rihanna enjoys dinner with son RZA Athelston Mayers

On Saturday, Rihanna was photographed enjoying a night out with her one-year old RZA Athelston Mayers. The mother-son duo twinned in denim as the Grammy nominated was seen leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

As always Rihanna was rocking maternity fashion in crop top, oversized jeans, and jacket with dollar bill signs. Her bare baby bump was on full display as she carried RZA in her arms. The singer opted for a 90s style makeup with dark lipstick and liner along with light metallic eye shadow. The Diamonds singer styled her hair in a pigtail braid style for a Y2K vibe.

RZA matched his mom with denims. The one year old was sporting a denim jacket along with a matching pair of jeans and gray socks. Rihanna’s boyfriend and father of children, ASAP Rocky seemed to be missing from this outing.

Rihanna in Barbados

It seems that Rihanna is completely enjoying herself before her second child is born. During her trip, the singer was seen spending time with her partner A$AP Rocky and one-year-old son RZA Athelston Mayers ahead of the arrival of their second child. On their summer vacation, the power couple can be seen soaking up the sun while spending more time with their toddler. The Diamonds singer also posted a sweet picture of ASAP Rocky and RZA on her Instagram account with the caption “My Bajan boyz…” along with a red heart.

