Pregnant Sophie Turner caresses her baby bump while flaunting her comfy sweatshirt; See Pic

Sophie Turner looks flawless in a new selfie she shared on Instagram to flaunt her maternity outfit.

Sophie Turner recently stepped out with her husband Joe Jonas to confirm all the speculations of her pregnancy. The Game of Thrones alum stepped out last week to flaunt her baby bump and confirmed that she is expecting her first baby with the Jonas Brothers singer. Soon after, the actress hid her protruding belly with the help of her dog. Now, the actress covered her growing baby bump under a baby pink sweatshirt. Sophie took to Instagram to share a selfie.

In the picture, Sophie strategically framed the selfie to flaunt her ensemble without revealing too much of her belly. However, the actress couldn't stop herself from caressing her belly. In the selfie, she is seen placing her hand on the baby bump while her attention is on the camera. She sported absolutely no makeup as she snapped herself. Sophie tied her blonde locks into a high messy bun. If that isn't the perfect maternity look, we don't know what would be.

Check out the photo below:

News of Sophie's pregnancy made headlines back in January. A source close to the couple told Just Jared, "[They're being] very hush-hush, but their friends and family are super excited for them." Meanwhile, Sophie is enjoying her time in lockdown whereas the quarantine seems like a prison to Joe.

"I'm kind of loving it. I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me," she told Conan O'Brien last month. "Joe and I... everything seems to be working out in my favour here because Joe is a real social butterfly and I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It's like a prison for him, but it's great for me," she added.

