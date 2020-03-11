Pregnant Sophie Turner couldn't keep her hands off Joe Jonas during Mexican 'babymoon'; Hides bump with towel

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are enjoying a babymoon in Mexico. The couple couldn't keep their hands off each other during the vacay.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas might have not confirmed the Game of Thrones alum's pregnancy. But they are reportedly enjoying their "babymoon" in Mexico. The couple has been spending quality time with each other since the news about Sophie's pregnancy made the headlines. They have been spotted on lunch dates together. They are also running errands together. Now, Daily Mail has shared pictures from their Mexico vacation which shows the Jonas Brothers singer and the X-Men: Dark Pheonix star enjoying a good break.

The pregnant star and her singer husband spent the weekend at a poolside in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday. Photos from their getaway showed the couple lost in their own world. Sophie sported a pair of shorts and a baggy hoodie. Meanwhile, Joe sported a pair of blue shorts and a white tee. Sophie couldn't keep her hands off the singer.

A few pictures saw Sophie feeling up Joe while she embraced him and showered him with kisses. She broke into an impromptu dance with Joe. In another set of photos from the vacation, Sophie was seen wrapping a blue towel around her waist as she joined others at a party over the weekend.

Joe and Sophie tied the knot last summer after the Billboard Awards 2019 concluded. The ceremony was supposed to be a secret. However, DJ Diplo live-streamed the wedding ceremony. They walked down the aisle yet again later last year in the presence of their family and friends in France.

