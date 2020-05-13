Pregnant Sophie Turner debuts her baby bump during a stroll with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner stepped out to flaunt her baby bump and confirm her pregnancy.

Sophie Turner has finally confirmed that she is pregnant. For months, reports about the Game of Thrones alum's pregnancy have been making the headlines. While sources confirmed that she was pregnant, Sophie hid her growing baby bump with the help of hoodies and loose tees. The actress had been playing hide and seek with her pregnancy during Instagram videos and interviews amid the lockdown. However, she finally let the cat out of the bag when she stepped out for a stroll with husband Joe Jonas.

In pictures shared by Entertainment Tonight, the actress was sporting a casual, all-black ensemble. She slipped into a pair of leggings which she paired with a full-sleeved sweatshirt. Keeping the COVID-19 crisis in mind, the actress was seen sporting a camo-print face mask. Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers singer donned a black jacket, red shirt, blue jeans and a face mask. The couple walked hand-in-hand as the paparazzi captured the parents-to-be.

As per an Us Weekly report, Sophie is due for mid-summer. Sophie appeared on Conan O’Brien's show and said she is spending quarantine with ease. "I’m a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me. I leave the house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it. Everything seems to be working out in my favor here. … It’s like prison for [Jonas], but it’s great for me," she said.

Sophie and Joe tied the knot in Mau 2019. They spent their first anniversary amid the lockdown in the US. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

