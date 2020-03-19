Pregnant Sophie Turner feels Game of Thrones' Daenerys and Sansa have been a 'bad B**CH' duo

Pregnant Sophie Turner hosted an "Ask Me Anything" on Instagram recently where she spoke about her love for Game of Thrones and Sansa-Daenerys' relationship.

Hollywood celebrities are staying indoors to combat the spread of Coronavirus. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas among the many stars who have locked themselves at home amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The rumoured-to-be pregnant actress and the Jonas Brothers singer took to Instagram recently to encourage fans to be safe. Today, the Game of Thrones star decided to host an Ask Me Anything and spend some time with her fans. As part of the AMA, the actress brought up Game of Thrones a couple of times.

One of her fans reached out to ask her opinion on Daenerys Targaryen and Sansa Stark. Avid GoT fans knew Danny and Sansa weren't on the best of terms. However, a fan wondered if the duo would have been on the same page, would they have been a "bad b**ch power duo." Sophie confessed that would have been "awesome".

We wonder what Emilia Clarke thinks about this. Meanwhile, the actress revealed it is still among her favourite shows despite the show ending last year. "Barry/ Killing Eve/ loving hunters right now too/ game of thrones is also littyyyyyyyyy" she revealed, when a follower quizzed her about her favourite shows.

While it was an interesting session, the actress did not address the pregnancy rumours. Sources previously claimed that the GoT star and her singer husband are expecting their firstborn. Sophie and Joe have stepped out a few times after her pregnancy made the headlines but hid her baby bump with loose outfits.

