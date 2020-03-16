Pregnant Sophie Turner shares ‘masks’ selfie with Joe Jonas, says no f***g around with Coronavirus

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

While we are yet to get a confirmation from the couple on the Game of Thrones star's pregnancy, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are taking the necessary precautions amidst the coronavirus outbreak. Check out their 'masks' selfie below.

It was only in February 2020 when various news publications in the US reported that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were expecting their first child as the Game of Thrones star was pregnant. However, both Sophie and Joe have kept mum about the pregnancy while their family members have also not spilled the beans. Over multiple outings in LA, we've seen Turner swiftly hide her baby bump in the coolest of ways; by wearing oversized dungarees or even shielding her stomach with her pet dog.

After their babymoon in Mexico recently, Sophie and Joe are in LA and given the recent coronavirus outbreak, the couple is taking necessary precautions. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 24-year-old actress shared a selfie with her 30-year-old husband, from inside their car donning masks to shield themselves from the growing pandemic. Sophie is seen in a Giants baseball jacket and jeans, along with grey gloves and a black beanie while Joe is all covered up in a baby blue hoodie with grey jeans and a black snapback along with grey gloves as well.

Check out Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' 'masks' selfie below:

Along with the selfie, Sophie wrote a staunch caption, which reads as, "No f****** around. Stay safe everyone. @joejonas"

Meanwhile, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Jonas Brothers have had to cancel their Las Vegas residency, which was set for dates between April 1-18. "We are so sad to disappoint you guys, but it's important for everyone to do what we can to keep everyone healthy," the brothers wrote in their joint Instagram statement.

