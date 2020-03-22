Pregnant Sophie Turner takes a dig at Evangeline Lilly: I don’t give a f**k about your freedom

Pregnant Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas hosted an Instagram Live and threw shade at Evangeline Lilly. The Game of Thrones' star's comments came after the MCU actress said "some people value freedom over their lives."

Sophie Turner has thrown some shade at Evangeline Lilly. For the unversed, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actress opted against self-isolation amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Last week, the Ant-Man and The Wasp actress took to Instagram and shunned the idea of staying indoors. "Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices," she said while revealing her family is functioning as usual. The statement led to fans calling her out on social media.

And now, the Game of Thrones alum called out the actress on an Instagram Live she and her husband Joe Jonas hosted. The pregnant star begged followers to stay indoor as she called out Evangeline. "Stay inside. Don’t be f–king stupid. Even if you count your ‘freedom over [...] your health.’ I don’t give a f–k about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever… And that’s the tea," she said.

Watch the video here:

i’m living for sophie turner dragging evangeline lilly and vanessa hudgens after they said the coronavirus quarantine is overdramatic and they value their freedoms over their health. sophie did not come to play pic.twitter.com/yWJckWPDDX — rey (@dicksgraysn) March 20, 2020

Apart from the shade, Sophie also gushed about her husband. The X-Men: Dark Pheonix star hosted an Ask Me Anything segment on Instagram. During the AMA, she was asked her favourite piece of "visual art". She deemed the Jonas Brothers singer as a "work of art". The actress also revealed her favourite Jonas Brothers song. Her pick: "Fly WIth Me and Hesitate."

