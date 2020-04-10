Pregnant Sophie Turner turns into Joe Jonas' makeup artist; Game of Thrones alum amazed with her work of art

Joe Jonas finally let Sophie Turner do his makeup. The Game of Thrones alum shared the final results on Instagram. Check it out.

Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are coming up with creative ways to spend quarantine. The Game of Thrones alum and the Jonas Brothers singer hosted a couple of Instagram Lives a few days ago to interact with fans. The couple also revealed Joe is spending time in the kitchen to cook up a storm for his lady love. Now, Sophie has revealed Joe has given in on her request to apply makeup on him. The actress shared pictures of the Cake By The Ocean singer with some makeup on.

"He finally let me do his makeup," announced Sophie as she shared two photos flaunting her work of art. In the first photo, Joe is seen wearing a headset while posing for the camera. He sports a purple eyeshadow with a sparkle in his eyes. The singer also sported a hint of highlighter on his face. Sophie was particularly impressed with his work on the cheek. "That highlight", she wrote sharing a better look.

Check it out below:

Joe spoke with Andy Cohen on Instagram Live earlier this week and revealed it was a "special time" for the couple right now. "I think for us, it is nice to have each other during this time, but I think it can be [different] for a lot of different people. We got married last year, so naturally just wanting to be together, it's a really special time," he said, via E! News.

"I am trying to get my British delicacies down. For us it has been wonderful... the thing I would encourage other couples is to find fun creative ways to have a date night with one another," he added.

Sophie echoed the same sentiment. The actress, in a conversation with Conan O'Brien, said, "I’m an introvert; I’m a homebody. If I could stay at home all day, I would so this is great for me. I leave the house once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that’s it so. I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don’t understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing. I’m like all you have to do is stay at home and like get drunk at home, right?"

She added, "Everything seems to be working in my favor here because Joe’s a real social butterfly so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me so it’s like prison for him [being in quarantine], but it’s great for me."

