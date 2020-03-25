Pregnant twins Nikki Bella and Brie Bella REVEAL how they are relying on each other amidst coronavirus scare

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, who are both pregnant, are relying heavily on each other amidst the coronavirus scare. The Bella Twins revealed in an interview as to how Nikki's fiance Artem Chigvintsev is helping them cope with the pressure.

The coronavirus scare has left everyone on lockdown mode, including pregnant twins, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Bella Twins got candid about how they are dealing with self-isolation as a preventive measure, not just to keep themselves safe but their babies as well! Given how the siblings are neighbours, the duo is relying heavily on each other, along with Nikki's fiance Artem Chigvintsev and Brie's two-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson. Daniel Bryan is currently in Orlando, Florida, as WWE tapings are still taking place at the WWE Performance Center.

Daniel will first be quarantining himself in a hotel for 15 days once he returns home and reunites with his family. "The nice thing is we're neighbors so we've been keeping each other company, keeping each other calm, and helping each other with our fears and anxiety of the uncertainty of this virus," Brie shared. On the other hand, Nikki shared that the twins are trying to stay "super positive" for their babies as it's a scary time. Crediting Artem for helping them out, Nikki added, "We're lucky because Artem's here too with us. He's been cooking a lot of our meals."

While Brie is due in July, Nikki will be giving birth in early August. Nikki is happy that she will is delivering in August but the Total Bellas star is also worried about being in a hospital.

"I pray every morning and night that [this virus] changes for us. As of right now, we're still due to have our baby in Los Angeles. We have a reservation in the hospital," Nikki shared with ET.

