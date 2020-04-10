Pregnant twins Nikki Bella & Brie Bella open up about problems they are facing during their quarantine period

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, both of whom are pregnant, spoke candidly about the problems they are facing during their quarantine period due to the COVID-19 scare. Read below to know more about what Nikki and Brie had to share on the same.

2020 started on an extremely good note for sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella aka The Bella Twins. While the twins are doing extremely well professionally, with their several endeavours, Nikki and Brie also announced that they were both pregnant, at the same time, just one week due from their other. Brie and Daniel Bryan will be welcoming their second child, after Birdie Joe Danielson, 2, in late July, and Nikki and fiance Artem Chigvinstev will we welcoming their first child in early August.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic taking over the globe, Nikki and Brie have had to face several troubles in their pregnancy. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Nikki confided that she hadn't imagined that her first pregnancy would be like this! "I had a really important ultrasound appointment and Artem couldn't come. I had to go by myself. I was literally in the car, crying. I was like, 'Just walk in, you're fine,'" Nikki shared. On the other hand, Brie confessed that her second pregnancy is much harder than when she was carrying Birdie given how she also has to take care of a toddler now.

Moreover, Daniel, who was a part of the tapings for WWE SmackDown and Wrestlemania 36, had to quarantine himself towards the end of March in a hotel because of some breathing issues he had faced. "When Bryan came home, he got a hotel and he actually was having some breathing issues. So he had a test done but he tested negative for the virus. And then I was like, 'Alright, now you're allowed to come home,'" Brie recalled to ET.

However, it's definitely helping the sisters to be neighbours and rely on each other to get through their pregnancy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic as a family.

