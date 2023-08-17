'Prenup or Public Shame' Britney Spears gets threatened by Sam Asghari; 'extraordinarily embarrassing' at risk

Just this morning, we were greeted by a piece of news that Sam Asghari is filing for divorce from their wife Britney Spears. Soon after, a lot of drama followed the two. It is after fourteen months of their marriage that Sam has decided to walk out of their marriage. But the one report that has come out as the most shocking one is in regards to the prenup. It is on this day that the news has come public. But in the official document, the official date of separation is listed to be July 28, 2023. So, here is everything you need to know about the prenup and the divorce following it all.

Sam Asghari threatens Britney Spears to release embarrassing information

Shortly after the breakup was announced a few months ago, there was a rumor in the air that the two would part ways very soon. But none had expected the events to take a turn in this way. Page Six reported the most sensitive information on the matter. The report suggested that the “Family Business” actor, 29, is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”

As of now, it is unclear as to what amount the couple is dangling upon. But there is a possibility that it will be a large chunk of Britney's net worth. On the other side, Briteny Spears was quick to build a strong legal team to protect her rights and get this done 'peacefully.' “It’s blackmail and it’ll never happen,” the insider also told Page Six.

Prenup agreements

It was reported to Page Six that the couple had signed a prenup agreement ahead of their marriage in 2021. It turned out that the papers were in favor of the singer. Any money that she had already earned before the marriage would be protected in any case. It was her earnings after the money that was the bigger issue at hand. While the drama unfolds in the public eye, a lot of insider updates will come out. We will be sure to report on the matter as they come. Thus, be sure to keep in touch with Pinkvilla.

