'Prepare to see a more human Moiraine': Rosamund Pike on how The Wheel of Time character 2 will feature completely different side

As The Wheel of Time's second season of Prime Video's epic fantasy series is set to debut tomorrow the spotlight is firmly fixed on Rosamund Pike's mesmerizing depiction of the formidable main lead, Moiraine Damodred. In contrast to the first season, viewers will now have the opportunity to extensively explore the intricacies of her motivations and the extent of her abilities. According to Pike the fans are in for a treat of a season, as the fantasy drama comes back on September 1.

Rosamund Pike excited to show a different side of Moiraine Damodred

Teasing a blend of political intrigue, intricate magical elements, and personal growth the upcoming second season guarantees many revelations and unexpected twists. Much like the audience's anticipation, Rosamund Pike is equally enthusiastic about unveiling a different side of her character in the upcoming season.

The 44-year-old explained, "We see a completely different Moiraine, the one who has to use her wits and guile, and who doesn’t have the tremendous power she’s enjoyed for so many years at her fingertips anymore." The actress admits she misses "having the magic" but she loved Moiraine's arc for a different reason entirely as she got to channel her character's true bravery in the face of danger. She continued, "But I have enjoyed presenting Moiraine’s true courage, which is impressive to say the least, because she’s going up against people far stronger than her, people who would be far stronger than her if she did have the power, and she’s doing it empty-handed, too."

A more humane side of Moiraine Damodred

The 44-year-old explained that this season of the series will feature a different side of Damodred, and will also be seen in a new light, while the Aes Sedai grapples with her personal emotions, it is likely that the intricacies of familial and platonic relationships. She stated, "Prepare to see a more human Moiraine than we’ve seen hitherto. Prepare to see Moiraine battling against the biggest loss of her life so far, probably since her father, which we also come to understand later in the season."

Starring alongside the charismatic Pike are Josha Stradowski, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, and Madeleine Madden. It has been created by Rafe Judkins, the second season of fantasy series is set to debut with its first three episodes in English, alongside dubbed versions available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on Prime Video starting from September 1st.

