'Press people had long tried to portray me...': Britney Spears gets candid about 'eternal virgin' image

Britney Spears has been in the headlines for some time now, all thanks to her new all-expose memoir. Since the start of October, new titbits from her book have been going viral. For the unversed, her book takes the readers on a deep dive into her career, her romantic relationships, especially her 4 year-long fling with Justin Timberlake, and her decade-long conservatorship. Britney Spears also got candid about her goody-two-shoes image in the 90s and early 2000s.

Britney Spears revealed her managers and media created her 'virgin' image

In an extract from her book reported by People Magazine, The Woman in Me, Britney revealed how the public was absolutely obsessed with her image. She wrote, "Given that I had so many teenage fans, my managers and press people had long tried to portray me as an eternal virgin." The Gimme More singer revealed the hypocrisy behind the claims, adding, "Nevermind that Justin [Timberlake] and I had been living together, and I’d been having sex since I was fourteen."

The now 41-year-old pondered over why was it such a priority for her team to portray her image to be something it wasn't. She continued, "Why did my managers work so hard to claim I was some kind of young-girl virgin even into my twenties?" The singer questioned the need to let the public into her private life, adding, "Whose business was it if I’d had sex or not?" One person whom the former Disney star had a few good words to say about was Oprah Winfrey, who reportedly told her that her "sexuality was no one else’s business."

When Britney Spears called out Justin Timberlake

For some context for the unversed, after Spears separated from Justin Timberlake, he went on The Star & Buc Wild Morning Show, where he revealed to the world that he had sexual relations with his former partner. Later that same year, he appeared on a show called 20/20 hosted by Barbara Walters, where once again he made the same claims.

In an interview with W magazine, the Piece of Me singer explained, "I’ve only slept with one person my whole life. It was two years into my relationship with Justin, and I thought he was the one. But I was wrong! I didn’t think he was gonna go on Barbara Walters and sell me out."

Meanwhile, in her memoir, the 41-year-old also revealed Justin and she had a secret pregnancy that they decided to abort at home, to keep away from the prying eyes of the media.

