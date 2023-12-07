“Pressure of being a father to a gillion young kids in the audience”: Andrew Garfield reveals his reaction to playing Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man

With great power comes great responsibility and with a role like Spider-Man, the stakes are sky high. Andrew Garfield was announced to play the web-slinger after Tobey Maguire’s stint came to an end. While it was an opportunity of a lifetime, the actor was scared and wanted to do justice to the Marvel character. The casting came with a lot of criticism and backlash, but the actor proved his mettle as he created such an everlasting impact on the audiences that they still ask for his third The Amazing Spider-Man movie.

Andrew Garfield felt like a father to ‘Gillion’ audiences

For the iconic role, the 40-year-old actor was extensively working out in the gym, eating soup and berries, training in parkour and gymnastics, yoga and at the same time helping the team rewrite the script. The Spider-Man actor said that he was imagining himself as a 13 or 7-year-old audience and felt the pressure to nourish the child watching the character. “I need to give him joy, I need to give him love, and had to let him know that he has got a load and reassure him that he is extraordinary and ordinary if both thing is okay, I need to tell him that he can make mistakes, and I need to tell him that he is very very powerful and think about other people. It was like the pressure of being a father to a gillion young kids in the audience,” said Andrew Garfield at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Andrew Garfield shares how he prepared for the role of Spider-Man

It's been years since the actor appeared as Spider-Man in his titular movie, apart from his cameo from the MCU’s movie. Back in 2012, the opportunity turned Andrew Garfield into a household name all around the globe as he played one of the most beloved superhero characters of all time. The actor also shared how he was so scared and pressured to play his favorite character ever since he was three years old.

While Garfield was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his future has been anticipated by the audiences but the makers are yet to give an official update regarding his next appearance as Peter Parker in the MCU.

