Presumed Innocent Co-stars REVEAL Jake Gyllenhaal’s Sweet Gesture On Sets; ‘It Was A Really Good Family Environment’

During the filming of the intense thriller drama, the Road House actor knew how to keep things fun—ice cream treats! Gyllenhaal often surprised his cast and crew members with ice cream trucks and created a “family environment” on sets!

Jake Gyllenhaal surprised his Presumed Innocent cast and crew

During the premiere of the AppleTV+ show at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday, June 9, the cast and crew chatted with People about their experience. Gyllenhaal's costar Kingston Rumi Southwick, who plays his on-screen son Kyle Sabich in the show, revealed how the actor created a friendly environment on sets.

"Jake bought ice cream trucks to set and it was a really good family environment with the cast, with the crew, with the directors and everybody. It's phenomenal," he said.

Southwick also spilled beans on another co-star, Presumed Innocent Ruth Negga, calling her the “trickster” on sets. "She would [make] paper airplanes and write notes to people and would make everybody laugh.” He added how Negga’s funny antics helped the team decompress after filming “intense” scenes.

The show is based on the New York Times bestseller book 1987 by Scott Turow and stars Gyllenhaal, Southwick, Negga, Peter Sarsgaard, Elizabeth Marvel, Bill Camp, Renate Reinsve, and Lily Rabe in pivotal roles.

Gyllenhaal shares thoughts on his character in Presumed Innocent

The eight-episode series follows the life of a Chicago Prosecutor, Rusty Sabich, who gets accused of the murder he was supposed to investigate as he has an affair with the victim right before her death.

The Spider-Man actor told People that playing the character was an "interesting challenge” and was not an easy role. "I think he is very particular as a character, but I think that David Kelly sets up a really, really complex situation," he said.

Gyllenhaal also collaborated with his real-life brother-in-law, Peter Sarsgaard. The latter, who is married to Jake’s sister and actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, plays the series antagonist, and according to the Road House actor, he was the perfect fit.

“Peter is such an incredible actor because he demands, in the space of acting or in the scene, a type of honesty and I think that’s the same thing he asks for as a person,” Jake added.

The series Presumed Innocent will be released on Apple TV+ in two parts. The first two episodes will premiere on June 12, and the last six will air on July 24.