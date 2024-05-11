Country singer Scotty McCreery is grateful to have one of his musical inspirations as a friend. The American Idol champion reflected on his great friendship with legend Garth Brooks while promoting his new album, Rise & Fall. McCreery raved about Brooks’ country music finesse and how he inspired songs in his fifth studio album, released on Friday, 10 May.

The Damn Strait singer, who was recently inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, revealed that fans will get to hear Brooks in one of the Rise & Fall tracks. McCreery has written 12 of 13 tracks in the album, with the lead single, Cab In A Solo climbing up on Billboard charts.

Scotty McCreery is indebted to Garth Brooks for their friendship

Ahead of Rise & Fall’s release, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter shared candid thoughts about country music, his new album, musical influences, and his friendship with Garth Brooks. McCreery credited the 63-year-old musician for influencing his music growing up after saying, “I love Garth Brooks. You're going to hear a little Garth on this record…”

Following McCreery's American Idol fame, Brooks has been a constant figure in his musical journey. And now, the country singer feels lucky to call him a friend. "Garth is Garth. There are no other Garths out there. Ever since I got started, he's been so kind to me and my family, inviting us out to his shows. I've gotten to know his family a little bit over the years, so he's just always been an influence, but to be able to say he's a friend, too, is pretty cool for me," the ACM Award winner told the outlet on Wednesday, May 8.

Through his help, McCreery was able to join the coveted country music institution, the Grand Ole Opry in April 2024. Brooks flew all the way from the West Coast to invite McCreery for the induction, a special gesture the latter singer shall remain indebted to. The Grand Ole Opry inductees include names of iconic country singers like Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and others.

Garth Brooks was awarded a star on the Walk of Fame in 1995. A definite timeline of the two country singers’ friendship is relatively unknown.

Scotty McCreery’s high-spirited take on music

The Nashville singer, who won Digital-First Performance at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, has decided to lose his competitive side which was quite evident during the beginning of his music career in 2011. Now, McCreey has taken a light-hearted approach where he intends to try out new things and add unexplored elements to his music. It won’t be fair to compare McCreery of the past and present, as the former boyish singer has now embraced maturity, with fatherhood, marriage, and a decade-old music career.

“Where I’m at, as a man and a husband and dad … I mean, life is just great...I’m just enjoying where I’m at, and I think making this record, I allowed myself to try new things because of that,” the Feelin’ It singer told People. Rise & Fall features 13 “feel good” songs with a mix of different octaves, witty lyrics, and heartfelt melodies.

Scotty McCreery’s fifth studio album, Rise & Fall is out now.

