Pretty Little Liars alum Ashley Benson is engaged to G Eazy 3 months post split with Cara Delevingne?

Ashley Benson was recently spotted with a huge diamond ring on her engagement finger which leads fans to believe that the Pretty Little Liars star might be engaged to rapper G-Eazy after only 3 months of dating, and her split from ex Cara Delevingne.

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson and singer G-Eazy are sparking engagement rumours! E! News reports that the 30-year-old actress and 31-year-old entertainer were seen out and about together, and fans couldn’t help but notice the ring on Ashley’s finger. By the looks of it, fans spotted a huge diamond ring on Ashley’s engagement finger. Although it could be a piece of innocent jewellery Ashley was wearing.

If you don’t know, we first discovered G-Eazy‘s romance with Ashley Benson when they were seen getting cosy, right after Benson's split from Cara Delevingne. The speculation got a boost when the two collaborated on a cover of Radiohead's Creep, which the rapper posted on YouTube. Since then, things have reportedly gotten pretty serious between the two, so much so that the couple has met each other’s families.

In May, it was reported that Benson and Delevingne parted ways after about two years of dating. "Cara and Ashley always had their ups and downs before but it's over now. Their relationship just ran its course," a source told People, although neither party has publicly responded to the reports.

G-Eazy, on the other hand, was previously linked to the singer Halsey, as well as model Yasmin Wijnaldum and production designer Christina Roseann Ray.

