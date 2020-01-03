Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale meets BTS & she did not know what to do with her hand; See HILARIOUS Pic

Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale was among the lucky ones who met BTS on New Year's Eve. The actress took a picture with the band and her excitement of meeting the K-Pop band was evident.

It comes as no surprise that BTS has found yet another fan from the world of Hollywood. The South Korean band's ARMY already features John Cena, Ryan Reynolds, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and many other international stars. Now, Lucy Hale has joined the list. The Pretty Little Liars alum was recently in New York City where she attended the Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve. It was the same place where BTS put together a mind-blowing performance. After the K-Pop band performed, the PLL star got a chance to meet them and obviously she was extremely star-struck.

The actress took to Twitter to share a picture she took with BTS. Lucy stood between Jungkook, V, Jimin, Jin, Suga, RM and J-Hope in the picture. Lucy dressed up in a pink ensemble and her happiness was evident as she flashed her biggest smile for the camera. However, we couldn't help but notice that the actress wasn't sure what she should do with her hands. So she doubled it up into fists and posed for the camera.

She shared the picture with the caption, "OK not quite sure what I’m doing but I was excited." Check out the picture below:

OK not quite sure what I’m doing but I was excited @BTS_twt #BTS pic.twitter.com/K8yPLzC6Zk — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) January 2, 2020

The ARMY could absolutely relate to her excitement. "We totally get it , sis ! And we can totally relate !" a fan tweeted. "I would be excited too but I would have look like an excited gremlin. Perhaps like an excited baked potato. But YOU look gorgeous," added another fan. "Can't blame you tho! Our boy taehyung's aura was too much captivating! He literally took attention of locals as THE BOY IN LONG BLACK COAT!" added another fan.

Meanwhile, BTS won fans over with their New Year's Eve performance. Check out the pictures here: PHOTOS: BTS own New York Times Square as they enthrall thousands with smashing New Year's eve performance

