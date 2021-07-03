  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Pretty Little Liars reboot: THIS Lethal Weapon actress will play the lead in next season of the franchise

HBO Max recently shared some new details of the highly-awaited Pretty Little Liars reboot. Scroll down to see what they said.
31021 reads Mumbai Updated: July 4, 2021 03:57 pm
Pretty Little Liars reboot: THIS Lethal Weapon actress will play the lead Pretty Little Liars reboot: THIS Lethal Weapon actress will play the lead in next season of the franchise
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Pretty Little Liars is finally getting a reboot and HBO Max recently announced some exciting new details about the highly-anticipated project. As mentioned by the studio, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the third series in the franchise, will take place 20 years ago and it was created by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring.

 

The new show’s official synopsis via Deadline reads: “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.”

 

The studio also shared a few casting updates and revealed that Lethal Weapon actress Chandler Kinney will play “Tabby,” an aspiring director and horror movie buff. Like the other Little Liars, Tabby’s hiding a secret. Singer and actress Maia Reficco will play “Noa,” a striving, sardonic track star who’s working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention. The series is set to go in the works as soon as later this summer at Upriver Studios in New York.

 

Also Read: Remember Blair, Serena & Hanna, Aria? Check out the 7 similarities between Gossip Girl & Pretty Little Liars

Credits :Deadline

You may like these
Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse announces her pregnancy on her second wedding anniversary with husband
Are you fans of Pretty Little Liars? Check out the 3 'A' reveals of the teen drama mystery thriller
Remember Blair, Serena & Hanna, Aria? Check out the 7 similarities between Gossip Girl & Pretty Little Liars
Selena Gomez puts her summer body on display as she poses in a bikini for new mirror selfie: See photo
Megan Fox recalls meeting ‘soulmate’ Machine Gun Kelly for the 1st time; Felt ‘magical’ connection from the go
Game of Thrones alum Jason Momoa congratulates Aquaman co star Amber Heard on new baby via sweet message
close