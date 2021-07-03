Pretty Little Liars reboot: THIS Lethal Weapon actress will play the lead in next season of the franchise

HBO Max recently shared some new details of the highly-awaited Pretty Little Liars reboot. Scroll down to see what they said.

Pretty Little Liars is finally getting a reboot and HBO Max recently announced some exciting new details about the highly-anticipated project. As mentioned by the studio, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the third series in the franchise, will take place 20 years ago and it was created by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring.

The new show’s official synopsis via Deadline reads: “Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.”

The studio also shared a few casting updates and revealed that Lethal Weapon actress Chandler Kinney will play “Tabby,” an aspiring director and horror movie buff. Like the other Little Liars, Tabby’s hiding a secret. Singer and actress Maia Reficco will play “Noa,” a striving, sardonic track star who’s working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention. The series is set to go in the works as soon as later this summer at Upriver Studios in New York.

Credits :Deadline

