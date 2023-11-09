Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson expecting first baby with fiancé Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson, is pregnant, expecting her first child with fiancé Brandon Davis. The couple was recently spotted at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom, joyfully adding baby essentials to their registry.

Ashley Benson's radiant pregnancy glow

Ashley Benson, known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, couldn't contain her happiness as she shopped for baby items at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom. The expecting mom, 33, showcased her radiant pregnancy glow, embracing her baby bump in an all-black outfit during the shopping spree.

Love story leading to parenthood

Benson and her 44-year-old fiancé, Brandon Davis announced their engagement in July. The oil heir, grandson of billionaire Marvin Davis, expressed his love for Benson, calling her "the love of my life." The couple's relationship was confirmed by PEOPLE in February, following speculations in January when they were seen courtside at a basketball game.

Are Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis married?

According to US Weekly, Ashley Benson, the 33-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum, and her fiancé Brandon Davis, 44, are rumored to have tied the knot just three months after their engagement. While the couple has not officially confirmed the news, Ashley's mother, Shannon Benson, sparked speculation by sharing an Instagram carousel featuring what seemed to be Ashley's engagement ring alongside a secondary gold band, suggesting a secret wedding. Brandon, the grandson of oil tycoon Marvin Davis, proposed to Ashley in July after less than a year of dating. Despite their high-profile backgrounds, the couple has kept their relationship private, with Ashley emphasizing the importance of protecting intimate moments.

Ashley Benson's engagement to Brandon Davis marks a new chapter in her romantic life, having previously dated rapper G-Eazy and supermodel Cara Delevingne. Similarly, Davis has been linked to high-profile names such as Paris Hilton, Mischa Barton, and Brittny Gastineau. As the couple eagerly anticipates the arrival of their first child, friends, and well-wishers, including actress Theresa Picciallo, have expressed their heartfelt congratulations.

