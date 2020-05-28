Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse announces her pregnancy on her second wedding anniversary with husband

Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse announces her pregnancy on social media and shares a picture with her husband Hudson Sheaffer as they celebrate their second anniversary.

Sasha Pieterse who is most famous for playing the role of Alison DiLaurentis in Pretty Little Liars has shared great news with her fans. The 24-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle a few hours ago and announced her pregnancy. She shared an adorable picture of herself flaunting her baby bump while her husband, Hudson Sheaffer kissed her. The actress broke out the happy news on her second wedding anniversary with her husband Hudson Sheaffer and revealed that the baby is due in October.

Sharing a monochrome picture of herself and her husband, Sasha Pieterse wrote, "We are so beyond excited to finally share our sweet news with all of you we will be welcoming a precious little human this October!" She also revealed," Today marks our 2nd wedding anniversary and what better way to share our joy then on the day when our lives changed forever (the first time ) Motherhood is officially my favorite role ever!"

Check out her post:

Sasha also showered love on her husband as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary. "thank you for making me a mom and for always being my unwavering rock and safe place. You bring out the adventurer in me and I feel like my truest self when I’m with you, luckily that’s all the time!" she wrote. "I love every part of you with every part of me and will continue to love who you are and who you become especially as we enter this brand new chapter. Happy Anniversary baby!" Sasha added.

On the other hand, Hudson Sheaffer too shared a post for his lady love. He posted a beautiful picture of her and wrote, "Hot baby Mama Sasha Happy anniversary @sashapieterse I’m constantly counting my blessings! You bring me so much joy it’s incredible. I can’t wait to see you with our baby! I love you more every day Sasha!"

Also Read: Remember Blair, Serena & Hanna, Aria? Check out the 7 similarities between Gossip Girl & Pretty Little Liars

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×