Pretty Please MV: Jackson Wang collaborates with Galantis and goes back to the 90s to 'give love a chance'

In what felt like a 'West Side Story' pursuit of his true love, GOT7 member Jackson Wang leaves us impressed one more time with his latest single Pretty Please which is in collaboration with electronic duo Galantis. Check out the mesmerising music video below.

GOT7 member Jackson Wang is back to leave us exhilarated as he's on the pursuit to find love one more time in his latest single Pretty Please which is in collaboration with electronic duo Galantis. The blend of EDM with Wang's delectable vocals is a sure shot addition to our music playlist! Moreover, it's the romantic MV which is a throwback to 90s Hong Kong love stories that is giving us major 'West Side Story' vibes. It's also a callback to his previous single, 100 Ways and features the same actress.

"Don’t hate me give love a chance / Don’t need your heart just need your hands / Knew from the start that this won’t end / Don’t you tease me baby please," the 26-year-old singer croons while looking like the boyfriend of our dreams in the classic white tee and jeans combo. It's also the twist with Wang's wolf avatar to showcase his loyalty that is crisply shown through the shadowy figures and dance moves. We can't even begin to tell you how mesmerised we were during that epic dance break with rain pouring and Jackson showing off his dancing skills.

Check out Jackson Wang & Galantis' Pretty Please MV below:

Leave it to Jackson Wang to make us believe in love one more time!

Moreover, there was a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes as well which looked into the making of Pretty Please and the music video. "I've always been a fan of Chinese Hong Kong movies. For the music video treatment, I first thought, it would be kinda cool to do something like the Hong Kong movies. It's something different, and it's something that I like and always wanted to do. Chinese classic Hong Kong 90s movie concept, a love story," Wang explained the concept behind Pretty Please MV.

"For the song, if you listen to it, you're never gonna imagine a visual like this, but that's like a little twist. Me chasing after this girl, the same actress from 100 Ways, it's kinda fun because in 100 Ways it was like an ancient Chinese Romeo and Juliet. But this time it's more modern than 100 Ways," Jackson excitedly added.

