Pretty Woman turns 30; Here’s why Julia Roberts & Richard Gere starrer is the Pinkvilla Pick of the Day

As Pretty Woman turns 30, here are 5 reasons why Julia Roberts and Richard Gere starrer romantic comedy is Pinkvilla Pick of the Day.

Saying that Julia Roberts and Richard Gere starrer is an evergreen rom-com, will be an understatement. Even though it came out in 1990 and some of us were even here back then, at some point in our lives we all discovered the beauty of this film and it redefined romance for us. Some of us are still waiting for our Edward Lewis to sweep us off our feet! But the fact is, the character was too good, charming and perfect to be good.

When the film came out back in the day, it featured a completely fresh perspective on romance. One that people did not see coming and when they watched the film, they fell head of heels in love with the plot. A film that follows our modern-day Cinderella as she finds the love of her life – it cannot get any more romantic. As Pretty Woman completes 30 fabulous years, here’s why the film is one of the best romantic comedies ever.

Julia Roberts

Before getting into the plot of the film and telling you about how amazing the movie is, the most important reason why you should watch the film ASAP, if you haven’t already, is that it features Julia and her gorgeous smile. And trust me, that reason should be enough, because it is almost illegal how pretty she looks in the film.

Romance that will instantly give you goosebumps

It a perfect romantic fairy-tale two people from different walks of life, bridging their differences and falling in love with each other. A prostitute and a wealthy businessman falling hard for each other as they dodge all the lemons life throws their way – does it get better than that? With a classic plot mixed with a fresh perspective, the film is all you need to believe in love.

Richard Gere as our knight in shining armour

If you haven’t seen the film, you just don’t know how charming this actor can be and you don’t know what you should be looking for in your ideal man. The moment he features on the screen as this insanely charming and kind man with a heart of gold, I heart will skip a beat. Every time he will look into Julia’s eyes, you will feel their love all over again. The chemistry is impossible to miss, it will hit you and keep hitting you in the sweetest way possible throughout the film.

The Clothes

If you are obsessed with fashion, trust me, this is your film. The film’s wardrobe is iconic and plays a very important part in the narrative! Julia’s character goes through a beautiful transformation in the movie and it is all things perfection.

The First Kiss

When was the last time you saw a film and felt butterflies in your stomach by just watching the first kiss? No matter how old you are, you get ready to experience that beautiful feeling. Even though at the begging of the film Julia’s Vivian Ward clearly tells Richard’s Edward that she would never kiss him on the mouth because she feels it is way too intimate, they eventually end up kissing each other and the scene is just dreamy!

