Preview: After Burn It, BTS' Suga collaborates with MAX for Blueberry Eyes; The nod to 'ARMY' is unmissable

ARMY was definitely delighted to listen to the preview of BTS member Suga's collab with MAX, Blueberry Eyes, for the latter's upcoming album, Colour Vision. Listen to the enchanting preview that had left the fandom beaming below.

"He's just real. He's kind and polite. Welcoming. Never faking a smile or conversation. Passionate about what he does. He's a good guy," MAX had earlier shared with ARMY about BTS member Suga, who he became friends with while collaborating on Burn It, which is a part of AGUST D's second mixtape, D-2. Returning the favour now is Yoongi as he collaborated with MAX for his upcoming album, Colour Vision. Titled Blueberry Eyes, the upcoming song is 2 minutes and 52 seconds long.

Blueberry Eyes, which is the sixth track from Colour Vision, even has a preview that had ARMY going gaga over Suga. Moreover, it's the lyrics that touched the fandom's hearts as it was a clear dedication to ARMY. As per fellow ARMY member @Vernal_Bom, the lyrics to Suga's rap in the preview read as, "A streak of light that pierced through my shadow. You overturned my life filled with darkness. Maybe I am nothing. Before I met you, I was nobody. Yeah, I was nobody. My life before you was nothing but killing time day by day, yeah. Our days, our nights, yeah our life, U, A.R.e. M.Y. light. We are each other's support. Each other's anchor."

Listen to MAX ft. Suga's Blueberry Eyes Preview below:

Our days, our nights, yeah our life,

U, A.R.E. M.Y. Light We are each other's support

Each other's moon. @bts_twt #Bom_translate — ᴠᴇʀɴᴀʟ_ʙᴏᴍD-2 (@Vernal_Bom) July 24, 2020

Note: The last part is not clear: I heard it as 서로의 달 (moon), but others heard "닻", which means "anchor".

Given what he said before--"I hope we can be boats that stay afloat, even in this raging sea", anchor makes more sense. — ᴠᴇʀɴᴀʟ_ʙᴏᴍD-2 (@Vernal_Bom) July 24, 2020

Here's how ARMY reacted to Blueberry Eyes below:

not at yoongi collaborating with max again ... just how good was their basketball date — fawz (@agustranda) July 20, 2020

wait.....yoongi broke his female only collab streak for max — e (@wohcuIt) July 24, 2020

i remember when halsey asked yoongi to be on MANIC & he was like ‘sry, i can’t speak english’ & she was like ‘no! you can speak korean!’ it made him so happy & now look at him on MAX’s album i love that yoongi has friends who ENCOURAGE him to sing in his native language — hunnie (@taehunnies) July 24, 2020

halsey and max really let yoongi rap in korean on their OWN albums, they didn’t interfere and just let yoongi do his thing... so much respect for them — (@OT7impact) July 24, 2020

MAX sang about the love of his life in his part in Blueberry Eyes... and yoongi... sang about ARMY... so is he saying... — sowoojoo (@sowoojoo613) July 24, 2020

By the way I love 'Blueberry eyes' by @MAXMusic (feat.SUGA @BTS_twt ) already so much, it's so pleasantly smooth, it's like mellow wind! — Soo Choi (@choi_bts2) July 24, 2020

Our day, our night, yeah our life

You A-R-e M-Y light -Yoongi, Blueberry Eyes pic.twitter.com/o3kkITLwnd — K-Charts & Translations (@charts_k) July 24, 2020

yoongi grabbed 2020 by the throat when shadow came out and hasn’t let go since.....d-2, eight, and now blueberry eyes IN ONE FUCKING YEAR pic.twitter.com/xTUDYNdYRO — (@wohcuIt) July 24, 2020

yoongi and max meeting & bonding over basketball.... yoongi and max going to a basketball game together.... yoongi and max being bffs.... yoongi and max working together on music bc they respect each other as artists.... yoongi and max making burn it and blueberry eyes.... pic.twitter.com/c2qSW61m6G — (@awjiminie) July 24, 2020

We're already in love with Blueberry Eyes!

What did you think of Max ft. Suga's Blueberry Eyes? Let us know your review in the comments section.

We will have to wait some more for the entire song to drop as Colour Vision releases on September 18, 2020.

Twitter

