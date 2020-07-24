  1. Home
Preview: After Burn It, BTS' Suga collaborates with MAX for Blueberry Eyes; The nod to 'ARMY' is unmissable

ARMY was definitely delighted to listen to the preview of BTS member Suga's collab with MAX, Blueberry Eyes, for the latter's upcoming album, Colour Vision. Listen to the enchanting preview that had left the fandom beaming below.
6878 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2020 12:59 pm
MAX ft. Suga's Blueberry Eyes is already a fan-favourite pick for ARMY.MAX ft. Suga's Blueberry Eyes is already a fan-favourite pick for ARMY.
"He's just real. He's kind and polite. Welcoming. Never faking a smile or conversation. Passionate about what he does. He's a good guy," MAX had earlier shared with ARMY about BTS member Suga, who he became friends with while collaborating on Burn It, which is a part of AGUST D's second mixtape, D-2. Returning the favour now is Yoongi as he collaborated with MAX for his upcoming album, Colour Vision. Titled Blueberry Eyes, the upcoming song is 2 minutes and 52 seconds long.

Blueberry Eyes, which is the sixth track from Colour Vision, even has a preview that had ARMY going gaga over Suga. Moreover, it's the lyrics that touched the fandom's hearts as it was a clear dedication to ARMY. As per fellow ARMY member @Vernal_Bom, the lyrics to Suga's rap in the preview read as, "A streak of light that pierced through my shadow. You overturned my life filled with darkness. Maybe I am nothing. Before I met you, I was nobody. Yeah, I was nobody. My life before you was nothing but killing time day by day, yeah. Our days, our nights, yeah our life, U, A.R.e. M.Y. light. We are each other's support. Each other's anchor."

Listen to MAX ft. Suga's Blueberry Eyes Preview below:

Here's how ARMY reacted to Blueberry Eyes below:

We're already in love with Blueberry Eyes!

What did you think of Max ft. Suga's Blueberry Eyes? Let us know your review in the comments section.

We will have to wait some more for the entire song to drop as Colour Vision releases on September 18, 2020.

