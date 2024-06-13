Previously Scrapped Game Of Thrones Spin-Off Ten Thousand Ships Revives; Screenwriter Eboni Booth To Develop The Pilot

The previously scrapped Game of Thrones spin-off is back in action!

Renowned author George R.R. Martin has confirmed that the prequel about Nymeria and the Rhoynar is in the initial stage of development, with the talented young screenwriter Eboni Booth writing the show’s new pilot.

GOT spin-off Ten Thousand Ships is under development

The creator of the Game of Thrones world, George RR Martin, took to his blog to congratulate Eboni Booth for winning the Pulitzer Prize for her play Primary Truth and revealed that she is writing the pilot for the prequel series.

“She’s an amazingly talented young playwright and a joy to work with,” the author started. Martin then added that when she is not developing her award-winning plays “on and off Broadway,” she is kept busy by him and HBO developing the new pilot for Ten Thousand Ships, “a Game of Thrones spin-off about Nymeria and the Rhoynar,” he wrote.

Martin quipped that the team was excited about the project even though they had not arranged the budget to get ten thousand shops, three hundred dragons, and “those giant turtles.”

What will the prequel series be about?

After having success with GOT’s first prequel series, House of The Dragons, it’s not surprising that the creators are going ahead with another spin-off show. Fans love to explore characters from this universe.

Earlier this year, writer Brian Helgeland revealed that he has been working on the script and that it “came out great.” In an interview with Inverse, he revealed that Nymeria’s story in the Game of Thrones universe is very limited, so building a story around the strong feminine character required inspiration from some classics.

“It was kind of like Ray Harryhausen’s Sinbad films mixed with The Odyssey. In a way, Nymeria is Odysseus,” he said. “Essentially, it was the story of Moses but swapping him out for Nymeria. Her country gets ruined, and her people are forced to live on the water.”

Nymeria is a character that holds the people together and leads them as they travel around a “fictionalized version” of the Mediterranean in search of a new home.