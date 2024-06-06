Prey 2: Sequel Project Gets New Update; Early Development Buzz Explained

The Predator franchise is set to release a standalone film, while plans for a follow-up movie to Prey are still in the works. Prey 2 has received another exciting development update. This direct sequel won’t be the only upcoming Predator project, as another movie is in the works with Elle Fanning in talks to join. However, the sequel to Hulu’s Prey is also in “early development” with its lead, Amber Midthunder, attached to return.

The story of Prey revolves around a young Comanche woman, Naru, who is striving to prove herself as a hunter. She finds herself having to protect her people from a vicious, humanoid alien that hunts humans for sport, as well as from French fur traders who are destroying the buffalo her people rely on for survival.

Prey 2 is still in development while Elle Fanning joins the franchise

The upcoming Predator movie, Badlands, is set to star Elle Fanning, who is known for her Golden Globe-winning role as Catherine the Great in the Hulu series The Great. The film follows Dan Trachtenberg's 2022 Prey, which starred Amber Midthunder, and continues the Predator series that began with Arnold Schwarzenegger's 1987 classic.

Deadline reported that Prey 2, despite the popularity of the first film, is still in early development. The sequel is expected to return to the original movie's setting, with Amber Midthunder expected to reprise her role. Despite the lack of official cast members, the report suggests that the sequel is still in the works, although it is not as far along in production as Badlands.

Midthunder's return for Prey 2 would mark a significant milestone in the franchise, as it would be the first feature film to feature a returning protagonist, unlike the seven previous movies that introduced a new lead each time. Despite not having signed on yet, Midthunder has expressed her willingness to reprise the role if given the chance.

"I loved that experience, I love that movie, and I would be happy to see where else we can take it," Midthunder told Variety in 2023.

Prey 2 will be the seventh solo Predator movie, following 1987’s original featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, 1990's Predator 2, 2010's Predators, 2018's The Predator, 2022's Prey, and the upcoming Badlands. The franchise has also seen two crossovers with the Alien franchise: 2004's Alien vs. Predator and 2007's Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem.

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, 2022’s Prey also starred Dakota Beavers as Taabe, Michelle Thrush as Aruka, Stormee Kipp as Wasape, and Julian Black Antelope as Chief Kehetu, along with Amber Midthunder in the lead. Meanwhile, Dane DiLiegro portrayed the Predator alien.

The official synopsis of the movie reads as,

“When danger threatens her camp, the fierce and highly skilled Comanche warrior Naru sets out to protect her people. But the prey she stalks turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal.”

Elle Fanning makes an interesting cast choice

Elle Fanning, an outstanding actress, is not typically seen as an action star, suggesting that Badlands may pivot the Predator franchise away from the traditional action genre. Since her feature film debut in 2001, she has starred in several dramas, with her closest action movie being Steven Spielberg's Super 8. It's possible that Fanning will return to the action genre unless Trachtenberg and Aison completely switch things up with Badlands.

Badlands may delve into psychological horror or thriller genres, rather than a full-on action adventure like Prey. This could justify the creation of a new installment instead of Prey 2. If successful, Badlands could potentially crossover with Prey, potentially pairing Midthunder and Fanning together onscreen.

Disney, Dan Trachtenberg, and Patrick Aison have chosen a new approach before Prey 2, making Badlands likely to be a distinct entity from the previous Prey film. Fanning's casting indicates a strong direction and tone for Badlands, given her previous experience in dramas and thrillers.

This shift in focus from Prey 2 to Badlands can only be a good thing for the franchise. Prey felt very fresh and exciting, so hopefully Badlands can capture some of that energy while venturing into new areas, which is better than making safe sequels that try to repeat the same formula.

