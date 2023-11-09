Pricilla Presley opens up about her relationship with grand-daughter Riley Keough after feud rumors

In a wide-ranging interview, the esteemed matriarch of the Presley family, Priscilla Presley, candidly discussed the state of her relationship with her granddaughter, Riley Keough. Keough's lineage as the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of the legendary Elvis Presley and Priscilla highlights the family's rich musical and entertainment heritage. Born on May 29, 1989, Riley has carved her own path in the entertainment industry, distinguishing herself as both an accomplished actress and model. Her impressive body of work includes roles in notable films like Mad Max: Fury Road, American Honey, and her acclaimed performance in The Girlfriend Experience.

Priscilla Presley opens up about granddaughter Riley Keough

During an exclusive interview, Priscilla Presley sat down for Talk TV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored where she opened up about her relationship with granddaughter Riley Keough. This candid conversation came in the wake of the legal proceedings related to the settlement of Lisa Marie Presley's estate earlier in the year.

Priscilla told Morgan, “I love her. I mean, we have always gotten along. The press that really started all of this. It's like, everything else. When something comes out, like, yes, it was a little bit of trying to figure out the will, like you normally do -- but Riley and I have always been close."

This follows Lisa Marie’s unexpected death on January 12, 2023, at 54. Following Lisa Marie's passing, a legal dispute emerged over the appointment of Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, as the sole trustee of her estate. Priscilla contested the "authenticity and validity" of this decision, particularly in light of the tragic loss of Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, in 2020. However, just recently, a judge approved a settlement that officially designated Riley as the sole trustee of the estate, marking a significant development in the family's legal proceedings.

Riley’s role as the sole trustee of her mother's estate carries a significant responsibility, including the ownership of Graceland, the iconic home of Elvis Presley in Memphis, Tennessee, which Elvis bequeathed to Lisa Marie upon his passing. Reports have indicated that during the negotiations, the future location of Priscilla’s gravesite on the Graceland property was a point of contention.

Priscilla also said, “I think Riley will be great. She has asked me a few things about what to do and we'll talk about, like, I want to help her with Graceland. I mean, she has her own career as well and [is] doing so well."

ALSO READ: Priscilla: How to watch Sofia Coppola directorial based on Elvis Presley's wife's memoir

Priscilla Presley’s plans to get buried near Elvis Presley

During the conversation, Priscilla also shared her plans to be buried near Elvis Presley at Graceland, the home that is now owned by Riley. As per court documents obtained by ET, it has been specified that, within the extent of Riley’s authority as the estate's trustee, Priscilla may be laid to rest in the Meditation Garden of Graceland. This final resting place would be located nearest to Elvis Presley, without necessitating the relocation of any existing gravesites. The Meditation Garden already serves as the resting place for several members of the Presley family, including Elvis himself, his grandmother Minnie Mae, his father Vernon Presley, his mother Gladys Presley, Lisa Marie, and Benjamin.

Advertisement

She told Morgan, “My feelings are great, I mean that's what I wanted.”

Priscilla expressed her confidence in Riley Keough, acknowledging that she believes their family's legacy is in capable and trustworthy hands under Riley's stewardship.

ALSO READ: Priscilla: Cailee Spaeny on how she channeled the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll