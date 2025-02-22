Prime Video Cancels Heist Comedy The Sticky Right After Its First Season; Deets
The Sticky is one of the latest comedy outings brought forth by Prime Video. However, the show was canceled by the streamer right after its first season.
Prime Video decided not to renew The Sticky for a second season. This saddening news for those who enjoyed the series comes two months after the first season, which consisted of six episodes, aired on December 6, 2024.
Talking about its cast, The Sticky starred Margo Martindale, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Guillaume Cyr. Interestingly, the show also featured a guest appearance by Jamie Lee Curtis.
The Sticky met the same fate as another Prime Video comedy series, The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, despite being widely appreciated by a group of viewers. According to reports, the series failed to break through and attract a broad enough audience.
It is crucial to note that comedy series usually take more time and effort to connect with audiences compared to drama series.
For those who may not know, The Sticky was produced by Blumhouse Television, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures, Jonathan Levine’s Megamix, and Sphere Media.
Moreover, the events in the show were inspired by a real-life heist that gained global coverage in 2012, when a group stole more than $18 million worth of maple syrup from Quebec’s national reserves.
To provide more details, The Sticky follows the character of Ruth Landry, played by Martindale. Ruth is a tough, middle-aged maple syrup farmer who decides to turn to crime after facing constant threats from bureaucratic authorities.
Brian Donovan and Ed Herro are two of the show's creators, as well as executive producers, showrunners, and writers. Other executive producers include Levine and Gillian Bohrer for Megamix; Curtis for Comet Pictures; and Jason Blum, Chris Dickie, Jeremy Gold, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television.
