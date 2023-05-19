Prime Video docuseries exposes troubling secrets of Duggar family and their religion

The highly anticipated docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, is set to premiere on June 2, exclusively on Prime Video, and PEOPLE has obtained an exclusive first look into the explosive revelations that lie ahead.

Peeling back the layers of the seemingly perfect Duggar family, the limited series aims to shed light on their troubling connections to the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), a radical religious organization. Through a series of eye-opening interviews and testimonies, the docuseries exposes the negative impact of the IBLP on the beloved TLC family, which has been marred by a string of controversial scandals.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the first trailer, one man claims, "World domination was the goal," hinting at the sinister motives lurking beneath the surface.

"The IBLP teachings aren't Christianity," alleges a woman in the trailer. "They're something entirely different." These allegations raise questions about the true nature of the religious beliefs practiced by the Duggar family.

The trailer also introduces the involvement of Jill (Duggar) Dillard, Derick Dillard, and Amy (Duggar) King, who play a significant role in unraveling the family's secrets. Jill, 32, asserts, "There's a story that's going to be told, and I would rather be the one telling it." Reflecting on her upbringing, she shares, "We were part of IBLP as early as I can remember," hinting at the deep roots of their connection with the controversial organization.

Further shocking accusations unfold throughout the trailer, with one man claiming that IBLP founder Bill Gothard "turned every father into a cult leader and every home into an island." Another woman compares her harrowing experiences within the organization to the dystopian world depicted in Hulu's acclaimed series, "The Handmaid's Tale," where women are subjected to extreme subjugation.

A chilling revelation emerges as a woman alleges that "the institute raises little predators," alluding to a disturbing pattern within the IBLP. The trailer then delves into the dark family secret involving Jill's brother, Josh Duggar. The 35-year-old was found guilty in December 2021 of possessing and receiving child pornography and had previously admitted to molesting four victims, including his sisters Jill and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, when he was a teenager.

"It's like the epitome of evil," expresses one woman, while another lament, "It breaks my heart to think about the girls," highlighting the devastating impact on the victims.

Despite the focus on the Duggars, the docuseries emphasizes that the scope of the investigation extends far beyond the family itself. Allegations surface regarding the IBLP's long-term agenda, aiming to groom children within their devoted base for political engagement and prominent roles in office. This revelation sheds light on the political aspirations of Duggar family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar, who previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

"The shiny, happy images are the sugar, and we're all high on it," remarks a different woman, exposing the deceptive facade that has captivated the public's perception of the family.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is set to premiere on June 2, exclusively on Prime Video. As the curtain lifts on the hidden truths and disturbing revelations surrounding the Duggar family and their religious affiliations, viewers will witness a side of the famed reality TV family that has remained concealed for years.

