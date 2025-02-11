Prime Video’s New Sci-Fi Show Could Bring Back The Expanse for Season 7; Here's Why We Think So

Amazon Prime Video is developing a new sci-fi series called The Captive’s War, based on a planned book series by James S.A. Corey. The first book, The Mercy of Gods, was published in August 2024, with two more books expected in the future.

What makes this project exciting for fans of The Expanse is the involvement of key members from the original show’s team. Naren Shankar, who served as the showrunner for The Expanse, will return as the showrunner and executive producer for The Captive’s War.

Writers Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck (the duo behind the James S.A. Corey pen name) will write episodes, and director Breck Eisner, known for his work on The Expanse, will also be part of the project.

The Expanse first aired on the Syfy network in 2015 but was canceled after its third season. Amazon Prime Video picked up the show, allowing it to continue for three more seasons before concluding in 2022.

Despite its cancellation, The Expanse maintained a loyal fanbase and consistently received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Its complex storytelling, rich characters, and detailed world-building left fans wanting more.

The strong collaboration between Amazon and the creative team behind The Expanse increases the chances of a potential revival. As Variety reports, many key figures from The Expanse are involved in The Captive’s War, creating what feels like a reunion of the original team.

The minds behind The Expanse have a good working relationship with Amazon, which could influence future decisions regarding the show’s return.

Advertisement

If The Captive’s War performs well on Amazon Prime Video, it could convince the platform to invest in more sci-fi projects from the same team, including a possible season 7 of The Expanse.

ALSO READ: The Boys Season 4: Will Queen Maeve Return Or Is She Dead? Here's What We Know