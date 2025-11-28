Primitive War OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Vietnam War–Dinosaur Thriller Online in India

Primitive War is set to arrive on OTT in India, bringing a mix of war drama, creature thrills, and survival horror to viewers. The film will begin streaming on Lionsgate Play on November 28, 2025, months after its theatrical release in August. Although the movie did not make a major mark at the global box office, earning USD 1.2 million worldwide, according to The Statesman, it has gained attention for its unusual blend of war action and dinosaur-driven suspense.

Directed by Luke Sparke, Primitive War is based on Ethan Pettus’ 2017 novel of the same name. Sparke also co-wrote the screenplay with Pettus, keeping the core idea intact while shaping it for the screen. The movie features Ryan Kwanten, Tricia Helfer, Nick Wechsler, and Jeremy Piven in key roles.

Primitive War OTT release date and where to watch

Viewers in India can watch Primitive War exclusively on Lionsgate Play from November 28, 2025. The streaming release is expected to bring the film to a wider audience, especially those who enjoy war-themed thrillers and creature-feature films. The OTT launch also gives fans of the original novel a chance to see the story come alive on screen.

The film offers a straightforward premise set during the Vietnam War era in 1968. It follows a skilled US Army reconnaissance group called the Vulture Squad. They are assigned to locate a missing Green Beret platoon deep inside Vietnam’s remote valleys. However, their mission quickly turns into a fight for survival when they discover that the area is home to genetically revived dinosaurs.

While the movie did not perform strongly in theatres, its unique concept has been the main talking point. The combination of military action, jungle warfare, and prehistoric predators sets Primitive War apart from typical war films. Viewers can expect tense encounters, survival challenges, and a storyline that focuses on how the squad handles threats beyond human enemies.

The themes of fear, survival, and teamwork remain central as the soldiers navigate dangerous terrain filled with deadly creatures. The film uses practical and digital effects to bring these dinosaurs to life, which may attract fans of both war dramas and monster movies.

The cast includes Ryan Kwanten, known for his roles in action and thriller films, along with Tricia Helfer, Nick Wechsler, and Jeremy Piven. Their performances contribute to the film’s grounded tone, balancing action sequences with character-driven moments.

Director Luke Sparke has described the adaptation as a project that aims to stay true to the core of Pettus’ book while delivering an engaging experience for OTT viewers.

ALSO READ: Stranger Things 5 Episodes 1–4 Review: Millie Bobby Brown Owns It As Eleven And The Core Group's Final Battle with Vecna Begins