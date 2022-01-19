Prince Andrew deletes social media accounts after being stripped of royal titles and patronages

Prince Andrew has deleted his social media accounts days after Queen Elizabeth II took away the Duke of York's royal titles and patronages. Prince Andrew's Twitter account has been removed from the platform while his Facebook page is still visible, however, it was last used in January 2020.

The Duke of York's Instagram account, @hrhthedukeofyork has been made private and can no longer be checked to see his posts. This change has been done after Buckingham Palace, with the Queen's consent removes his "military affiliations and Royal patronages." A statement from the Palace was shared, which read, "With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

Prince Andrew is still visible on the British royal family's official website and can be checked under the 'Members of the Royal Family' section. However, the list of his now ex-military posts and patronages has been removed. According to MailOnline's report, an insider stated, "The changes have been made to reflect the recent statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York."

For those unversed, Prince Andrew has been accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl when she was under the control of sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York in August 2021. As per the papers obtained by E! News, Giuffre accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her three times and also added that he was aware of her being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, when she was under the age of 18.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of royal patronages amid ongoing sexual abuse lawsuit