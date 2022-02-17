Prince Andrew’s lawsuit settlement taken a toll on Queen Elizabeth? Frail monarch says ‘I can’t move’

Prince Andrew’s sexual assault lawsuit has reportedly taken a toll on his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The 95-year-old monarch recently looked frail and admitted to having difficulty moving. This was also her first in-person appearance since the infamous and disgraced Duke of York settled the multimillion-dollar sexual assault lawsuit by agreeing to pay accuser Virginia Giuffre roughly USD 12 million in a settlement, reportedly after the Queen urged him to.

The engagement for which the Queen met with incoming Defense Services Secretary Maj. Gen. Eldon Millar at Windsor Castle, took a troubling turn when the monarch told Millar “I can’t move” while gesturing towards her foot. While the monarch had her walking cane with her, she seemingly was still having trouble walking and appeared stiff as per the UK Independent.

To add to the monarch’s stresses, the Queen also had a COVID scare just last week after her eldest son, Prince Charles, came down with it. After a few days, even her daughter in law Duchess Camilla Parker Bowles tested positive. However, as for the queen, the palace revealed she was not showing symptoms, but kept mum on confirming if she tested positive.

For this event though, the queen wore a green printed dress and pearls as she flashed the military leaders a fading smile. The palace has not commented yet on the Queen’s troubling gesture of not being able to move or walk or if she’s tested COVID positive after Charles and Camilla.

Stay tuned for updates here.

Also read: Queen Elizabeth II to NOT participate in solo royal events following latest health scare: Report