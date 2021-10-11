Prince Andrew’s sexual allegation case DROPPED by London police for THIS reason

Prince Andrew could be breathing a sigh of relief as the London authorities have closed their investigation into allegations that suggest the royal and Jeffrey Epstein committed sex crimes. The Metropolitan Police Service recently revealed that they will not be taking any further action to investigate the allegedly committed by the Prince or Epstein. Though the statement does not mention Prince Andrew by name, it makes an opaque reference to a lawsuit recently filed against the royal in New York by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges Epstein trafficked her to London for the prince to have sex with her when she was just 17.

“As a matter of procedure MPS officers reviewed a document released in August 2021 as part of a US civil action. The Metropolitan Police Service continues to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein. This review has concluded and we are taking no further action. The Metropolitan Police Service continues to liaise with other law enforcement agencies who lead the investigation into matters related to Jeffrey Epstein,” the statement according to The Daily Mail read.

When questioned why they are dropping their inquiry, the MET said: “it was clear that any investigation into human trafficking would be largely focused on activities and relationships outside the UK.” Prince Andrew has “absolutely and categorically” denied Giuffre’s allegations. Buckingham Palace has labelled her claims, “false and without foundation,” and so they see no grounds for the allegations.

Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein victim files lawsuit against Prince Andrew accusing him of sexual assault