Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson to remarry once sex scandal dissolves? Duo ‘closer than ever before’

Disgraced royal Prince Andrew is reportedly very keen on reuniting and even getting remarried with his ex Sarah Ferguson. Royal insiders recently spoke to Vanity Fair and revealed that while the couple called it quits and broke their marriage in 1996, the Duke and Duchess of York have always maintained a close bond and have even lived together in Royal Lodge in Windsor at times.

Sources added that "if he is able to move on with life after allegations of sexual abuse" he would be keen to re-marry his ex-wife. The insiders also added that the allegations and scandal has only brought the couple "closer than ever before" and that they "still love each other a great deal and have been living together during the pandemic. It has rekindled something and I can see a second wedding happening if it all goes Andrew's way."

A different source spoke to the magazine and gave insight into Sarah’s tance on this. Stating that the former Duchess’ main priority was "supporting Andrew during the difficult time" and that the former couple is "trying to keep a low profile." Previously, Sarah had told Polsat News that "divorce is one thing, but my heart is my oath," and said her wedding day in 1986 was one of the best of her life.

Adding that she "made a commitment [on that day] that she will always follow. When you make that commitment, you decide to marry a prince - and I fell in love with him. He was a sailor, he still is. He was a helicopter pilot and was also a prince. I kept my commitment, no matter what. People said, 'You got divorced' - they don't know how I feel. Divorce is one thing, but my heart is my oath, my obligation."

