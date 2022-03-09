Prince Andrew's sexual abuse lawsuit formally dismissed after payment of financial settlement to the accuser

Prince Andrew's sexual abuse lawsuit has been formally dismissed by US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Tuesday, after lawyers for the accuser who filed it reached a settlement calling for Prince Andrew to make a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and also declare he never meant to malign her character, nearly three weeks ago.

The case was formally dismissed by the judge after lawyers on both sides asked him to do the same as reported by The Holywood Reporter. It was previously informed by the judge that the financial settlement was to be made before March 17 or else a trial would commence. It was revealed three weeks ago that a tentative settlement had been reached between Prince Andrew and the accuser.

During the ongoing case, Prince Andrew had denied the accuser's allegations after she sued him and alleged that the British royal had sexually abused her while she traveled with financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2001 and was aged 17.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in a letter to the judge last month, Prince Andrew acknowledged that Epstein trafficked "countless young girls" over many years and maintained that the Prince "regrets his association with Epstein." The letter also mentioned that he commends the courage of his accuser as well as other survivors who have come forward and are standing up for themselves.

The early settlement of the case was crucial for Prince Andrew before the commencement of a lawsuit which would have led the royal to answer questions posed by attorneys. Following the lawsuit was filed against him, Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal duties.

