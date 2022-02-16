Prince Andrew's sexual abuse lawsuit reaches a tentative settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre

A new update on Prince Andrew's sexual abuse case informed that the lawsuit had reached a tentative settlement on Tuesday, i.e. February 15. The Duke of York was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was just 17 years old, the incident took place while the American was travelling with financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The accuser's attorney David Boies announced during a filing at Manhattan federal court that the lawyers on both ends are informing the judge that a settlement has been reached on the case and a dismissal of the lawsuit will be requested within a months time. Accompanying the letter by Boies was a statement that read, "Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement. The parties will file a stipulated dismissal upon Ms. Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement," via ET Canada.

The statement continued, "Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights. Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks."

It also mentioned Epstein and read, "It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others."

"He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims," the statement concluded.

