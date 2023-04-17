Prince Archie brings Meghan flowers in Netflix Docuseries, gives sneak peek into their $14 million mansion

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries give you a glimpse into their $14 million mansion; here is everything you need to know about the house.

Prince Archie brings Meghan flowers in Netflix Docuseries

A sweet moment between Meghan Markle and her son Prince Archie was caught on camera. This clip from Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries is making us melt.

Prince Archie brings Meghan flowers 

This sweet moment between Meghan Markle, 41, and her son Prince Archie was featured as a part of Meghan and Prince Harry’s docuseries. The toddler walks into the frame with a bouquet of red and purple flowers; Archie is seen wearing a bomber jacket with rainbow cuffs in the video. Meghan, surprised by surprise, asks Archie, "Oh! Are these for mommy? Thank you, can I have a kiss?" while placing the bouquet on her laptop sitting on her desk in her home office. 

The scene cuts to Harry and Meghan sitting by each other’s side and Harry admitting that his son is a lot like Meghan and his own late mother, Princess Diana, “In the moment, I see a lot of my wife in Archie, and I see a lot of my mum.”The documentary also shows a special father-son moment as Harry uses the driveway of their mansion as a cycle track as he rides with Archie at the back of his cycle. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California home

The Duchess of Sussex gave us a full look at her lavish home office in the documentary on her 40th birthday as she sits in her office launching a special initiative. Meghan's home office consists of a rustic wooden desk and two cream-colored dining-style chairs. One chair is draped with a Hermes blanket. The lavish $14.7 million mansion sits at a six-minute driving distance from Oprah’s Promised Land Estate. The home is right by the ocean and is located in a neighborhood filled with A-listers like Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Aniston, and Adam Levine. It has multiple amenities, including an outdoor pool, library, gym, sauna, home cinema, arcade, games room, and a lift. 

In an interview, Meghan said that Harry and she both instantly fell in love with the property, "We did everything we could to get this house."She continued, "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free." In his book, Spare Harry also mentions how they paid for this mansion, "So we pulled together a down-payment, took out a mortgage and in July 2020 we moved in."

FAQs

What has happened to Meghan Markle?
Meghan and Harry had a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019, and a daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June 2021. In 2020 Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back from the royal family. They now live in California.
What does Sussex mean in royalty?
The word “Sussex” was often used to describe ealdormen, aka someone with a high status. The term means “duces” in Latin, which is sometimes translated to “dukes.” As for why the title of Duke of Sussex went dormant following Augustus's death, it appears to be protocol.
Is Prince Archie in line for the throne?
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are sixth and seventh in the line of succession for the British throne. As grandchildren of King Charles, the two are closely related by blood to the sovereign. This means they are prominently placed in the order.
