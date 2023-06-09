Prince Archie receives an unexpected gift from THIS person and it will melt your heart away

Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Prince Archie celebrated his fourth birthday on May 6. The young Prince received an unexpected gift from a local shop owner on the occasion of his birthday. The wholesome interaction between the Sussexes and a local shop is melting hearts.

Archie receives an unexpected gift from a shop owner

On his birthday, Archie was greeted with a new bike from a bike shop called Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop. The generous gift from the owners and the thought they put into it did not go unappreciated by the Sussexes.

The owners of the store took to Instagram to share a letter they received from Harry and Meghan following their gift to Archie. “On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday.“The bike has brought much joy and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise,” the letter read. The note was penned down by Harrison Colcord.

In a picture shared by the store’s owners, the bike appeared to be dark pink in color and had stabilizers. Beside the bike were three balloons along with a Union Jack flag. The shop posted a picture of the gift while writing, “We really hope he enjoys it. His little sis can ride as well when she gets a bit bigger.” What was revealed later was the owners of the shop Jennifer Blevins and her husband, Martin, gifted Archie the bike as a selfless act without expecting anything in return.

The shop owner expresses surprise

Blevins spoke to People magazine about it as she explained how her husband went over to the Sussexes Montecito estate. She said, “He went, and he got one of our little specialized kids’ bikes — they’re really nice little bikes — and he’s like, ‘This one’s perfect; it’s got training wheels.’” She added, “And so he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, ‘Okay, I’m gonna bike over and take it to their house.’”

The shop owner’s wife later revealed that she was grateful for the personal note Harry and Meghan sent her instead of a “generic note.” She also noted that “every celebrity in town” had bought a bike from them in the past, but none of them ever sent a thank you letter as the Sussexes did.

Prince Harry attended King Charles III’s coronation alone, while Meghan stayed back with Archie and Lilibet at their California home to prepare for their son’s birthday. Harry caused quite a stir for swiftly exiting the U.K. to get home to his family after the ceremony was over.

