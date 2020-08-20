Prince Charles’ alleged tiff with Prince William & Prince Harry is ‘complete nonsense’ claim palace insiders

Palace insiders are finally responding to reports of Prince Charles’ quarrel with his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. Scroll down to read what insiders had to say.

Amidst recent backlash from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all book, Prince Charles has reportedly condemned rumours of any sort of tiff with his sons William and Harry. Mirror UK reports that the allegations that things are “hot and cold” between father and sons have been dismissed as “complete nonsense” according to palace insiders. Omid Scobie, one of the co-authors of a controversial biography has made repeated statements about the princes’ relationship with their dad and even disclosed earlier this week that Charles “quietly supported” Meghan’s decision to sue British newspaper The Mail.

Meghan is currently suing Associated Newspapers Limited, owner of The Mail and MailOnline, over five articles which reproduced parts of a handwritten note she sent to her dad in 2018. Meghan claims her father’s decision to make the letter public was a breach of privacy and copyright.

Meanwhile, Scobie’s book suggests that Charles values his own public image above his relationship with his sons and that Harry was “frustrated” that he and his wife had to take a back seat to other family members.

Speaking to True Royalty TV, earlier in the week, Scobie said: “What is interesting and I found time and time again, his sympathy for the couple was often there but he was almost too afraid to voice it or take it any further.” "He quietly supported Harry and Meghan’s decision to sue the Mail on Sunday over the letter – but did he publicly support them? No.”

In the book, Finding Freedom, a source said: “Charles is extremely focused on his public image and there have been times Harry has felt that has taken precedence over everything else.” Sources close to Charles have called the claims “wholly untrue”.

