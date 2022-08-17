Prince Charles believes he is 'nowhere near' to how they portray him on The Crown?

The Royal family is the subject of one of Netflix's biggest shows, The Crown. In the past, we have seen how a few members of the royal family have reacted to the show based on their life and revealed whether they have watched it. Recently, Scottish politician Anas Sarwar revealed the rare remark made by Prince Charles about the popular show.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, Scottish minister Anas Sarwar said that Prince Charles referenced the Netflix show while introducing himself to Parliament members at an event last year and it was one of the only remarks that the Prince of Wales has made when it comes to the show. In The Crown's third and fourth season, the role of Prince Charles has been portrayed by Josh O'Connor.

Recalling how Prince Charles referenced the show, Sarwar said, "He came over and went, 'Hello, nice to meet you all. I'm nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix", via The Daily Mail. The politician maintained that he felt that it was an interesting way of introducing himself. The Scottish minister further also added how he may get into trouble for revealing the details of their private conversation.

Previously, Prince Harry had spoken about the show and told James Corden that gives a rough idea about the royal lifestyle and the pressures of duty. It has also been reported that Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Eugenie as well as Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex have watched the show.

While the Prince of Wales may be in disagreement over his portrayal on the show, Josh O'Connor's act as the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on the popular series won him an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series last year. As for the upcoming Season 5 of The Crown, the role of Prince Charles will now be essayed by Dominic West whereas Elizabeth Debicki steps into the role of Princess Diana. The show will also introduce Imelda Staunton as the Queen alongside Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip.

