Prince Charles' bid to save money could see Prince Harry, Meghan Markle being 'ditched' from the royal family

According to royal expert claims, Prince Charles is set to cut the royal family down to save money with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as possible victims.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might have to face being cut loose from the royal family by Prince Charles as he tries to save money for the monarchy, an expert predicted recently. Royal biographer Angela Levin shared with talkRADIO, via Daily Mail, that The Prince of Wales is all set to 'cut the monarchy down' to save money. Prince Charles and Prince William are set to discuss the future of the monarchy – including which family members should be working royals – following Prince Philip’s death on April 9.

The family would be much smaller in size with just Charles, Camilla, William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte as senior royals. Other royals may be encouraged to take up paid work to support themselves which may lead to them losing their titles and patronages. According to what Ms. Levin shared, Prince Charles has wanted to cut down the monarchy to save costs and to make people worth the money that they got from the taxpayers. She also says that the family is likely to be smaller once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ditched from the royal family.

Rumours of Harry and Meghan facing the chop comes as the couple’s biography Finding Freedom is going to be released this summer, once more raking over royal rifts and addressing the couple’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview. The new chapters of the book are being updated, covering all that was told during the interview with Oprah Winfrey last month, that also include allegations on Meghan of bullying the royal staff which she denies and Prince Philip’s death, says The Sunday Times

Earlier it was hoped that Harry’s brother Prince William would begin building bridges following Prince Philip’s funeral but after the reissue of Finding Freedom, it has only aggravated tension between the two brothers.

