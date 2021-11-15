Prince Charles Birthday: Clarence House, Prince William and Kate Middleton pen heartfelt wishes

Prince Charles has turned 73 years old and to mark the special occasion, the official social media platform of Clarence House, along with the official social media platform of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished the royal member the happiest of birthdays.

Taking to Instagram, Clarence House released a new portrait of the Prince of Wales and thanked his followers for wishing him on his 73rd birthday. "Thank you for the kind birthday wishes for the Prince of Wales today," the caption read. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton wished their father with another portrait of him. "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the Prince of Wales," William and Kate penned.

Take a look at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wish:

The royal family also took to attending the National Service of Remembrance day at the Cenotaph. While the Queen couldn't join the rest of the royal family members due to her health issues, Prince Charles, Prince William, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, all participated in the activities of the day. The Prince of Wales also laid a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II as she couldn't attend the ceremony.

It was earlier reported that Queen Elizabeth II will miss the annual Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph due to a "sprained back." The ceremony is conducted to honour the sacrifice of the British and Commonwealth service personnel and veteran.

We wish the Prince of Wales a happy 73rd birthday.

