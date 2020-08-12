  1. Home
Prince Charles’ birthday photo from 2018 was ‘a nightmare’ because of sons Prince Harry & Prince William?

The Sussexes’ new tell-all biography reveals that Prince Charles’ famous 70th birthday portrait from 2018 was an absolute nightmare to arrange because of tension between Prince Harry and Prince William. Scroll down for details.
While fans loved the shot of Prince Charles’ family photograph to commemorate his 70th birthday in 2018, the Sussexes’ tell-all book claims that the experience was an "absolute nightmare" for Prince Charles. The new claims made in the biography suggest that it was very difficult to arrange a gathering as William and Harry made very little effort. The memorable picture shot on Prince of Wales’ 70th Birthday in November 2018, captured the Prince of Wales sitting down with his wife Camilla, sons Princes William and Harry, daughters-in-law Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. The family was also joined by the Cambridge kids--George, Charlotte and Louis who stole the show with their cute smiles and poses. 

 

In Meghan and Harry’s bombshell biography Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claim that the royal brothers "can be hot and cold with their father". They also say that funding disagreements, including those over Meghan and Kate's wardrobes, have caused issues over the years. Their relationship is made even more "complex" due to the fact Charles is technically Harry and William's boss, the book claims.

 

 

The authors write: "The boys can be hot and cold with their father,'' disclosed a source, who gave the example of planning the photo session for Charles' 70th birthday, which they called “an absolute nightmare”. "Neither William nor Harry made much of an effort to make themselves available”, the source said.

 

The book also claims that money was also a regular source of tension between Charles and his sons. The authors write: "The brothers sometimes had to vie for additional funds for projects from their father, who also helped to cover expenses related to Camilla and some of those for his sons (including Kate and Meghan's wardrobes). They actually genuinely have to debate who gets what amount from their father to fund their projects”, the book states.

 

