Prince Charles calls Queen Elizabeth 'mummy' during his heartwarming speech at Platinum Jubilee concert

At the Diamond Jubilee ten years ago, Prince Charles gave an emotional homage to the Queen, addressing her as "mummy." And he did it again today, at the end of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration when he paid respect to her lifetime of "selfless service." Unlike the Diamond Jubilee, the Queen did not attend the concert, having admitted at the age of 96 that her itinerary would have to be drastically altered owing to her mobility issues.

However, it didn't stop 22,000 people with tickets and many more from swarming onto the Mall to offer the much-loved monarch three cheers. As per The Mirror, to ecstatic applause from the strong audience assembled outside Buckingham Palace tonight, Charles proclaimed, "Her Majesty...mummy," as he praised the 96-year-old queen on behalf of "the whole world" for her remarkable devotion to duty. Amid a sound festival featuring the world's biggest music artists, all gathered to celebrate the record-breaking Queen's 70 years on the throne, Charles spoke of the "outpouring of warmth and affection" shown by millions of Brits across the country.

As the applause echoed along London's famed Mall, where many more formed a patriotic sea of red, white, and blue, Charles, 73, said: “The scale of this evening’s celebration – and the outpouring of warmth and affection over this whole Jubilee weekend – is our way of saying thank you – from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact, the whole world. On behalf of us all, I wanted to pay my own tribute to your lifetime of selfless service. Prince Charles further said, "Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother."

However, The Prince made a particular note to the Queen's loving late husband and his father, the late Prince Philip, who died last April at the age of 99. Charles said: “Your ‘strength and stay’ is much missed this evening but I am sure he is here in spirit." Meanwhile, Her Majesty was disappointed to be unable to attend today's Epsom Derby as well as the concert. The Queen, according to royal insiders, as per The Mirror, was feeling "much better after resting" and hopes to attend tomorrow's thrilling conclusion of the People's Pageant in London.

ALSO READ:Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to skip star-studded Platinum Jubilee concert; Here’s why