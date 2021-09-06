Prince Charles’ charity under INVESTIGATION over money fraud; Former aide takes fall & QUITS amid drama

Prince Charles’ charity--The Prince’s Foundation recently was called under the microscope over claims that middlemen of the organization have been charging hefty bucks in return for access to the Prince of Wales, and keeping the funds for themselves.

The Guardian first reported the claim and suggested that a rep for the foundation said they were taking the recently surfaced allegations “very seriously.” If you are unversed, there were previously claims that wealthy individuals were being offered dinner with the Prince and an overnight stay at his Scotland mansion--Dumfries House, for a price of £100,000 (approximately $175,000 Canadian).

The outlet also reported that an email allegedly lays out the play, “that fixers could take up to 25 per cent of the fees, which were intended for the royal’s charity ventures.” The sender of the email was identified as Michael Wynne-Parker. The 2019 email explains that five per cent of the fees went to Wynne-Parker, with 20 per cent going to “another middleman,” with the money to be paid to Burke’s Peerage — described as the “who’s who” of Britain’s aristocracy — while claiming that its editor, William Bortrick, was representing the prince. “The Prince’s Foundation takes very seriously the allegations brought to its attention by the Mail on Sunday relating to third parties who have introduced prospective donors to our charity in the past,” said a spokesperson for the Prince’s Foundation.

After the original report, another alleged fixer, the former aide to Prince Charles, Michael Fawcett, who was now the chief executive of the Prince’s Foundation, temporarily stepped down.

