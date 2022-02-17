Prince Charles’ charity under police investigation following 'cash for honors' allegations

In the midst of an ongoing investigation into claims of cash-for-honors, Prince Charles' charity is facing increasingly challenging questions. On Wednesday, February 16, the Metropolitan Police announced the commencement of an inquiry into allegations that Prince Charles' charity was involved in a cash-for-honors operation.

As per US Weekly, authorities stated that there were suspicions that payments to The Prince's Foundation resulted in a Saudi businessman receiving official honours and British citizenship. However, the claims, which initially appeared in newspapers last September, shocked the Prince's Foundation. The organisation, whose branch was visited earlier this month by Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton, is helping with the investigation.

In a statement to Us Weekly, The Prince’s Foundation noted that it is “inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.” Meanwhile, the legal issue arose after Queen Elizabeth, 95, voiced her desire that Duchess Camilla be granted the title Queen Consort when Charles, 73, ascends to the throne. “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” the monarch said in a February 5 statement. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Meanwhile, after testing positive for coronavirus last week, Charles and Camilla are presently being isolated. Another insider told Us on Thursday, February 10, that the queen is being monitored after meeting with her son amid his second COVID-19 diagnosis.

