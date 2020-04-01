Prince Charles' Covid 19 diagnosis leaves Prince Harry shaken; Makes a heart wrenching phone call to dad?

Prince Charles' Coronavirus has reportedly given Harry a wake-up call. The British royal family member feels overwhelmed with the feeling of "guilt."

Prince Charles was tested positive for Coronavirus last week. The Prince of Wales showcased mild symptoms of the Covid-19 virus before he entered a week's self-isolation. While the British royal family member has recovered, a new report revealed Prince Harry is shaken by the experience. The former Duke of Sussex announced he and his wife Meghan Markle were stepping down as the "senior" royal family member earlier this year. Following this, the duo moved to Canada and now, latest reports reveal Harry and Meghan have settled in LA.

A new report now suggests that Charles infected with Coronavirus came as a "wake-up" call to Harry. Sources revealed Harry is filled with "guilt." “Despite their ups and downs, hearing that his dad is sick with a potentially life-threatening illness is a huge wake-up call. And he’s overwhelmed with feelings of guilt for not being closer to home while this is all going on," a source told Us Weekly.

It was previously revealed that Harry and William spoke with Charles following the diagnosis. The insider has now shared insights into the "heart-wrenching" call. The source revealed Harry confessed he felt helpless in the situation. Charles reportedly calmed Harry down by assuring him that he is OK and explained about his symptoms. The talk reportedly "put his mind at ease but he’s [Harry] still worried. Harry’s admitted it’s hit home that Charles and the Queen aren’t going to be around forever.”

The report also revealed Harry is trying to stay in regular contact with the Queen and Charles. "But due to the 8-hour time difference calls are few and far between,” the source added. Harry reportedly moved to LA with the former Suits actress to stay closer to "their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs." Read all about it here: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave Canada to settle in LA amid Duchess of Sussex's Hollywood return

Meanwhile, Charles made his first appearance since the diagnosis. Here's what he said: Prince Charles makes his FIRST appearance since Covid 19 diagnosis: This is a strange, frustrating experience

